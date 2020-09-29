Study: People Who Had Pets During COVID Lockdown Were Less Stressed And Lonely

The strict lockdown restrictions imposed all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic has shown a significant increase in mental health disturbance like anxiety, stress, nervousness, sleep disorders among many people. But a new study has found that people who had pets during the lockdown period were less lonely and stressed as compared to those who didn't. The study, titled, "Human-animal relationships and interactions during the Covid-19 lockdown phase in the UK: Investigating links with mental health and loneliness" was published online in a journal PLOS ONE a few days ago.

Human-animal interactions

The study was aimed to investigate links between mental health and loneliness, companion animal ownership, the human-animal bond, and human-animal interactions; and to explore animal owners’ perceptions related to the role of their animals during lockdown. The Covid-19 pandemic raises questions about the role that relationships and interactions between humans and animals play in the context of widespread social distancing and isolation measures.

According to the study, a cross-sectional online survey of UK residents over 18 years of age was conducted between April and June 2020. The questionnaire included validated and bespoke items measuring demographics; exposures and outcomes related to mental health, wellbeing and loneliness; the human-animal bond, and human-animal interactions.

Of 5,926 participants, 5,323 (89.8%) had at least one companion animal. Most perceived their animals to be a source of considerable support, but concerns were reported related to various practical aspects of providing care during lockdown. Strength of the human-animal bond did not differ significantly between species. Poorer mental health pre-lockdown was associated with a stronger reported human-animal bond. Animal ownership compared with non-ownership was associated with smaller decreases in mental health since the lockdown.

The study also revealed that it does not matter what type of pet you have it could be a dog, cat, a guinea pig or anything. The statement read, "Strength of the human-animal bond in terms of emotional closeness or intimacy dimensions appears to be independent of animal species. Animal ownership seemed to mitigate some of the detrimental psychological effects of Covid-19 lockdown".

The study commenced on 16 April 2020, four weeks after strict social distancing and social isolation measures came into force in the UK, and ended on 31 May, when lockdown measures were officially eased, allowing for more extensive travel and gradual relaxing of social distancing rules.

