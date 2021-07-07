Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines 91% Effective After Second Dose, Reveals US Study

A US study has revealed that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 91% effective in fighting against the COVID-19 virus. 91% effectiveness will be seen after two weeks of the second jab. People vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna have a very less chance to get infected with COVID-19. The study also states that these vaccines can reduce the severity of symptoms and their duration in those who still get infected with it. On June 30, the research was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and has shown the benefits of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for the first time, even on those who got still infected after immunization.

"One of the unique things about this study is that it measured the secondary benefits of the vaccines" said Sarang Yoon, a co-author of the study and an assistant professor at the University of Utah, US

The major reason behind this study of COVID vaccines is to measure the risks and rates of infection among frontline workers of the pandemic like doctors, nurses, and other health workers.

"These are the people who are getting exposure to the virus day in and day out, and the vaccine protected them against getting the disease. Those who unfortunately got COVID-19 despite being vaccinated were still better off than those who didn't", said Sarang Yoon.

How this study took place?

A total of 3,975 participants were chosen from eight different places in the US in order to perform this clinical study. At first, all the participants submitted their samples for COVID-19 testing on weekly basis for 17 weeks i.e., from December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021. The result stated that only 5 %(204) participants have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, out of which, 156 were not vaccinated, 32 had indeterminate vaccine status and 16 were completely or partially vaccinated.

The presence of fever was reduced by 58% in those who still got infected and the need for bed during sickness was reduced by 60% only. From around nine to three days, the detection of the virus was decreased by 70%. Also, the virus becomes very less transmissible to others, after getting fully or partially vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna. According to the study, the virus becomes 40% less detectable in the nose, in those people who get fully or partially vaccinated. Sarang Yoon, an assistant professor at the University of Utah, US said;

Yoon added, "I hope these findings reassure the public that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe and protect us from this severe disease."

(IMAGE: AP)