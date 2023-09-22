Restless Legs Awareness Day 2023: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment Of This Syndrome

Restless Leg Awareness Day, marked annually on September 23rd, serves as a poignant reminder of a widespread but often overlooked condition: Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS). This neurological disorder can have a profound impact on the lives of those affected, making awareness and understanding crucial. Let's delve into the world of RLS with reference to Web MD, exploring its symptoms, potential causes and available treatments.

2 things you need to know

Restless Legs Awareness Day raises awareness about RLS syndrome.

RLS causes irresistible urges to move legs during rest.

What is restless legs syndrome?

Restless legs syndrome, also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, is a nervous system disorder characterised by an irresistible urge to move one's legs. This urge is often exacerbated during periods of rest, which can lead to difficulties in sleeping or sitting still for extended durations. The condition's consequences can extend beyond the physical discomfort, causing disruptions at work or home due to sleep disturbances.

(RLS is a nervous system disorder characterised by an irresistible urge to move one's legs | Image: Shutterstock)

Symptoms of restless legs syndrome

Individuals with RLS commonly experience unusual sensations in their legs, described as itching, crawling, pulling, aching, throbbing, or pins and needles. These sensations provoke an overwhelming need to move the legs to alleviate the discomfort. While RLS typically manifests in the legs, it can also affect other areas such as the arms, chest or head. Symptoms tend to intensify during the evening and night, but they often abate in the early morning, facilitating better sleep for those affected. However, for some, the severity of symptoms can lead to severe sleep disruptions, significantly impacting their quality of life.

Possible causes of restless legs syndrome

The exact cause of RLS remains elusive, but genetics may play a significant role, as almost half of individuals with RLS have a family member who also experiences the condition. Additionally, several factors and conditions may contribute to or exacerbate RLS, including chronic diseases (such as iron deficiency, Parkinson's disease, and diabetes), certain medications, pregnancy (particularly in the last trimester), lifestyle factors (like inadequate sleep and substance use) and spinal cord damage.

Treating restless leg syndrome

While there is no known cure for RLS, various treatments aim to manage its symptoms and improve sleep quality. Treatment strategies vary depending on the underlying causes. For instance, if RLS symptoms arise from conditions like iron deficiency, addressing the root cause becomes paramount.

For mild to moderate RLS, lifestyle modifications can be beneficial. These include regular exercise, adherence to a consistent sleep schedule and the avoidance of caffeine, alcohol and tobacco. Non-pharmacological approaches like leg massages, hot baths and the use of heating pads or ice packs on the legs can also provide relief.

In more severe cases, medications may be prescribed, although their effectiveness can vary from person to person. The journey to finding the right treatment can be complex, often involving a process of trial and error to determine what works best for each individual.

Restless Leg Awareness Day serves as an important opportunity to shed light on this often misunderstood condition, emphasising the need for increased awareness, research and support for those living with RLS. It's a day to encourage dialogue and foster a deeper understanding of this neurological disorder, ultimately paving the way for better management and improved quality of life for those affected.