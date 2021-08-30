Russia Warns Of Increase In West Nile Virus Cases; Here's All You Need To Know

Russia on August 30 has warned against a potential increase in West Nile virus infections this autumn. This is because mild temperatures coupled with heavy precipitation are favourable conditions for mosquitoes to carry the pathogen. The West Nile virus is believed to have originated in Africa, before spreading to Europe, Asia and North America. Scientists have said that the milder temperatures owing to climate change could cause diseases such as the West Nile virus to be more easily spread. Separately, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the virus causes West Nile fever in around 20% of the cases and is mainly related to Zika, dengue and yellow fever viruses.

"In light of favourable climatic conditions this year - an abundance of precipitation... a warm and long autumn, a high number of (virus) carriers could be observed in the autumn," Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer health watchdog, said.

All about West Nile virus

What is WNV?

According to United States Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease, especially in the conventional US. Most commonly, the pathogen spreads among people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Most WNV cases are registered in seasons that favour mosquitoes to habitat. CDC noted that mosquito season mainly starts in summer and continues throughout fall.

Are there vaccines for WNV? What are the symptoms?

As of now, there are no vaccines to prevent the WNV disease or any medications to treat people with the infection. However, CDC stated that most people infected with the West Nile virus “do not feel sick.” It said, “About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.” While most people fail to develop symptoms of WNV disease, some people develop febrile illness or fever.

Other symptoms, seen in 1 in 5 infected people, as per CDC, include headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to the West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. The serious symptoms, which are witnessed in one in 150 patients of WNV include the impact on the central nervous symptom such as inflammation of the brain or inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

Precautions against WNV

The ways that WNV infection can be prevented, as mentioned by CDC, is to mainly prevent the individual from mosquito bites during day or night. For the same, people are advised to “Use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, treat clothing and gear, and take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.”

(IMAGE: Unsplash/representative)