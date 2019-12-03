Skin Care: The Best DIY Homemade Peel-off Masks You Can Try Today

Proper skin care helps keep the dermatologist at bay. A good skincare routine and healthy lifestyle choices help you delay the natural ageing and prevent all kinds of skin problems and diseases. You do not need to spend thousands on cosmetics; you can pamper your skin by going the all-natural route. Get started with our five all-natural no-nonsense homemade peel-off masks that will help you achieve your desired skin in no time.

Also Read: 10 Best Face Wash For Men In India: Top Face Wash For Glowing And Fair Skin

1. Coffee Peel Off Face Mask

Ingredients required: 1 teaspoon coffee powder, 1 lemon, 1 tomato, 1 tablespoon

Take one teaspoon coffee powder, a squeezed lemon. One fine tomato (squeeze the juice out of it as well). Add a tablespoon of gelatin powder. Combine all the ingredients together and mix them well. Heat the mixture for 10 to 15 seconds. Test the temperature by sticking a finger into the gelatin. It needs to be warm to the touch but not so hot that it burns. Now apply a thick layer to your face so it comes off with ease. Be careful while applying it near eyebrows and hairlines. Leave it for 20 minutes. Peel off in upward direction once it dries out completing. Remove the remaining mask by washing your face with water. This combination will help lighten your skin and get a shining glow.

2. Orange Peel Off Face Mask

Ingredients required: 2 tablespoons fresh Orange juice, 1 tablespoon Gelatin powder.

Put the mix in a small container and heat the content ensuring the gelatin dissolves completely. Remove the heat and let it cool. Now, evenly apply the mask to your face, avoiding your eyes and eyebrows. Leave the mask on for about 20 minutes and peel off in layers. Splash your face with cold water and clean the leftover.

Orange is an excellent source of vitamin C. It is infused with antioxidants helps fight free radicals which may slow down the production of wrinkles, and stop premature ageing, while promoting healthy skin.

Also Read: Acne Problems: 5 Top And Trusted Remedies For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin

3. Banana-Yogurt Skin Softening Mask

Ingredients required: 1/2 Banana and 2 tablespoon Yogurt, 1 tablespoon Honey.

Mash the banana well and combine it with yoghurt and honey. Once all the ingredients have blended together, apply to your face and let in dry for 20 minutes. Wash off with cold water. You can try this face mask for two to three times a week to achieve a baby soft skin.

4. Egg Face Mask

Ingredients required: 1 egg white, 1 teaspoon Gelatin.

Take an egg white in a small container and add gelatin to it (make a liquid form diluting with warm water). The mix can be applied in several layers. The next application should be once the earlier layer has dried out. This is the one skincare routine you should definitely try. The gelatin used in the mix helps to cleanse the skin, while egg white gives a soft smooth texture and glow to your skin.

Also Read: Keep Sleeping Hours In Check For A Healthy Lifestyle

Also Read: Daytime Naps Help Process Unconscious Information According To New Studies