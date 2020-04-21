Skincare: 5 Avocado Benefits That Can Help With Skin Problems

Avocados originated from South Central Mexico, are rich in Fibre, Vitamins, Copper, Protein, and monounsaturated fats which has numerous benefits from controlling Cholesterol to skin and hair benefits. Talking about skincare, a lot of people believe in having a natural approach in terms of skincare rather than medication. Skincare is one of the concerning issues among most of the people, in general. Here are 5 ways as to how to incorporate the use of avocados in your skincare regime and take due care of your skin without having to worry about any kind of side effects.

Top 5 Avacado Uses For Skincare

1) Natural Moisturiser

Avocado has natural oils that can root into the skin to help hydrate dry and flaky patches and soften the skin too. Apply the oil on your skin and leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes. After that, take a bath with lukewarm water and then pat dry your skin.

2) Heal Sunburns

Hanging out and playing at the beach with your closed ones is super fun but it could lead to sunburns which is no sort of fun at all to resist. Having sunburns is not a big deal when you can heal them naturally. Avocados help prevent chafing and also help to ease the pain by applying it directly on the affected area.

3) Treating Wrinkles

We very certainly have been envious of any celebrity’s flawless skin. Some of us can surely not afford their skincare routine products, but, can surely invest in an avocado to make an antioxidant and amino acid-rich face mask. This face mask will help you reduce your wrinkles, fine lines or any signs of ageing.

4) Dry Skin Nourishment

Dry skin might be a nightmare for a lot of pals. If you are one of those people who want to get rid of dry skin issues, we got your back. By making a facemask you can stay consoled and away from dry skin. This recipe and its ingredients are pretty basic. All you need is an avocado, raw honey and yoghurt to make this DIY face mask which will help remove dead skin cells and give your face a youthful glow.

5) Helps Fight Acne

Acne is one of the most common skin problems observed. To help treat acne, you will have to make a face mask using the following ingredients: ½ peeled avocado, ½ tablespoon honey, and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon. Mash the avocado first with no lumps remaining. Then mix the mashed avocado with honey and cinnamon. Apply this face mask and leave it for 10-15 minutes.

All the information has been referred from relevant sources. Everyone is gifted with different skin types on which products or recipes might react differently. So, make sure that you consult your doctor before experimenting with your skin.

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.