Strategies For A Digital Detox To Reclaim Mental Well Being

In the modern world, characterized by a rapid pace and reliance on technology, the detrimental effects of excessive screen time on our mental well-being have become more evident. The significance of disconnecting from the incessant stream of screens and virtual engagements is high. By cultivating a balanced relationship with technology, we can safeguard and prioritize our mental and emotional health in this digital era.

Effects of constant digital connectivity

(Women suffering shoulder pain | Image: Shutterstock)

In an interview with us, clinical psychologist Dr. Dinika Anand, discussed the physical effects of constantly being connected to technology. She stated, "Excessive consumption of social media and use of technological devices leaves a detrimental impact on our health, both in the short term and the long term." In the immediate term, excessive screen time can result in tired and fatigued eyes, primarily due to prolonged exposure to blue light.

Additionally, disrupted sleep patterns can occur as a result of this blue light exposure. Moreover, typing and texting extensively using thumbs and fingers can lead to hand cramps and potential muscle loss over time. Dr. Anand also mentioned, "We are talking about irritability, low mood, and poor affective response, basically because you're constantly being exposed to a certain size of content." In the long term, she highlights the potential for memory deficit.

Detrimental effects of excessive screen time on mental well-being

(Child is exhausted by seeing computer | Image: Shutterstock)

In another interview with us psychiatrist Dr. Nikunj S Gokani, explained the detrimental impact of excessive screen time on mental well-being. He emphasises, "The effects of excessive screen time on mental health have been linked, albeit these effects may differ from person to person."

He highlights several negative consequences, including sleep deprivation, reduced ability to focus on work, and an increased risk of mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and stress. He further explains that excessive screen time hinders individuals from engaging in real-world activities and meaningful social interactions, which are crucial for their overall well-being.

Negative impact on mental health

(Women having hard time in self-acceptance | Image: Shutterstock)

Dr. Gokani highlights the effects of prolonged engagement with social media and digital platforms on mental well-being. He emphasises the importance of self-compassion and self-acceptance as effective strategies to combat social comparison and low self-esteem. In tackling the fear of missing out (FOMO), he urges individuals to remember that not everything depicted on social media is genuine.

The power of digital detox

(Detox Improve mental health in general | Image: Shutterstock)

According to Dr. Gokani, taking a digital detox offers numerous benefits including lowering stress levels, boosting mood, and improving mental health in general. Furthermore, it provides a greater sense of belonging and increased social wellbeing. Engaging in a digital detox can also give one a feeling of harmony and fulfilment in life. By prioritising outside activities and physical exercise, it contributes to improving your physical health and general well-being.

How to enhance mental well-being through technology boundaries?

(People are mentally happy after digital detox | Image: Shutterstock)

Setting boundaries with technology is also highlighted as a significant contributor to improved mental well-being. He underscores that setting limits when using technology can significantly reduce stress levels, boost mood, and enhance overall mental health. By focusing on what truly matters, individuals can decrease mental clutter, alleviate stress caused by information overload, and improve their capacity for active participation, interpersonal interaction, and awareness of their surroundings.

Ways to embrace a digital curfew and engage in enriching activities

(People embracing physical activity | Image: Shutterstock)

Implementing a "digital curfew" by refraining from screen usage at least an hour before bed can help mitigate the harmful effects of screens on sleep. Dr. Gokani also suggests engaging in alternative activities that will enhance mental health. He suggested activities like “reading, exercising, spending time in nature, and pursuing artistic hobbies like dance during a digital detox to promote mental well-being.

Ultimately, the purpose of this discussion is to emphasise the significance of unplugging in the digital age. And to showcase the transformative impact it can have on our mental well-being. This journey involves fostering a harmonious relationship with technology while safeguarding their mental and emotional health.