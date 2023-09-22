Strengthing Lungs To Burning Calories: Health Benefits Of Swimming

Swimming, a timeless and inclusive physical activity, offers an array of health benefits accessible to individuals of all ages, sizes, and fitness levels. Beyond its refreshing appeal, swimming serves as an excellent choice for those seeking both physical and mental well-being. According to the Cleveland Clinic, we delve into the myriad health advantages of this aquatic pursuit.

Easy on your joints

Swimming is often touted as a universal exercise for people of all ages and physical conditions. One of its standout advantages? It's gentle on your joints. Unlike high-impact activities such as running or cycling, swimming minimises the strain on your joints, thanks to the buoyancy of water.

For those battling conditions like arthritis or fibromyalgia, swimming offers respite from stiffness and pain. Research shows that regular swimming can lead to significant improvements in muscle strength and overall physical function for individuals with fibromyalgia. Additionally, it's an excellent choice for those with obesity, pregnant women seeking relief, or individuals with reduced mobility due to conditions like muscular dystrophy or multiple sclerosis.

Keeps your heart strong

A strong heart is the key to a healthy life, and swimming delivers cardiovascular benefits aplenty. Studies have demonstrated that swimming can improve cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease. One major study revealed that swimmers have a remarkable 41% lower risk of death due to heart disease or stroke compared to non-swimmers.

Even individuals in cardiac rehabilitation can consider swimming as a viable exercise option, given its well-tolerated nature among those recovering from heart issues. However, it's always prudent to consult with a healthcare provider before embarking on a new exercise routine, especially after a cardiac procedure.

Strengthens your lungs

If you're looking to enhance your lung strength and capacity, swimming is a top choice. Swimming encourages your body to use oxygen more efficiently, making it particularly beneficial for those diagnosed with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, be cautious of long-term exposure to pool disinfectants, which may increase asthma risk.

Burns calories

Swimming is an effective calorie-burning exercise, aiding in weight management. A 154-pound person can burn around 255 calories during 30 minutes of slow freestyle laps. Different strokes yield varying calorie-burning results, with the butterfly stroke topping the list. Nevertheless, freestyle remains the go-to option for weight loss, provided you've mastered its technique.

Builds muscle

The natural resistance of water accelerates muscle building, making swimming a quicker route to strength gains compared to land-based workouts like running or biking. Swimming enhances aerobic capacity while challenging muscles against water resistance.

Keeps your mind sharp

Preliminary studies suggest that regular swimming can improve cognitive function, a critical benefit as we age.

Supports healthy ageing

As we age, swimming continues to be a valuable exercise. It has been shown to reduce blood pressure and improve arterial stiffness in postmenopausal women. Moreover, swimming can positively impact bone health, which is crucial as bone density declines with age.

Helps your mental health

Swimming doesn't just benefit your physical well-being; it's a stress reliever too. Studies show that it can significantly reduce anxiety and depression, offering a meditative escape from the pressures of daily life.