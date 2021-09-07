Study Claims Plant-based Diet Reduces Risk Of Cancer, Increases Life Span; Know More

People's inclination towards vegan and plant-based diet has seen a significant uptrend in the past few years. Nowadays, this new way of living is being adopted even by fitness enthusiasts that extensively follow and recommend the same to others. Several different studies conducted over the past have tried to promote the signficance of a vegetarian diet over a non-vegetarian one.

People now-a-days prefer plant based diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay fit.

What is a plant based diet?

A plant based diet not only includes fruits and vegetables but also a fair amount of nuts, whole grains, seeds, oils, legumes, and beans. A report by Harvard University states, that the diet of a vegetarian including only plant-based products offer all the necessary protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health as it has higher content of fiber and phytonutrients. Besides, it also said that people following only vegetarian diets have been observed to have better health and longevity, along with lower risks of diabetes, high blood pressure, and coronary heart diseases.

Why go for plant based diet?

According to a report published in Everyday Health, New York-based dietician Maya Feller said that adopting a green diet can reduce the impact humans have on the environment. It further stated that following a vegetarian diet makes one free from the hectic task of counting calories as it is only about eating more and more plant-based products rather than meeting daily macronutrient quota. Besides, for those looking to lose weight and attain their ideal physique, a vegetarian diet is the path to tread. To prove this, another 2017 study published in Nutrition & Diabetes, revealed that 65 overweight adults who turned strictly vegetarian for one year lost an average weight of over four kilograms.

Among numerous other benefits vegetarians have over their counterparts, one that stands out is extended life span. As per Everyday Health the study by Journal of the American Heart Association revealed that those consuming only plant-based diet have 25% lower risk of premature death than non-vegetarians. Other benefits also include stronger mind, low levels of cholesterol, low risks of type two diabetes, healthy heart, proper body mass index (BMI), along with reduced threat of cancer.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)