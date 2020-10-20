Study Finds Link Between Sight And Taste: 'Brighter The Light, Tastier The Food'

A recent study conducted by Dutch researchers shows that dimmer light can make food taste worse. According to the study, dimmer lights might not work in favour of various diners and eateries. As a part of the study, the researchers from the Netherlands examined the impact of 2 different levels of light on 'taste intensity' experienced by the customers. It was then concluded that changing the light does not only affect the ambience but also deeply affects the taste of food.

How light affects the taste of food

As a part of the analysis, the first course was termed as a new dish on the menu. However, it was actually a part of research experiments. The researchers found out that the guests with bright light found the dish as more intense than those under dim light. A total of 138 participants took part in the study and light changed as per the day. The participants were also handed over a questionnaire after they were served the first dish. The study says, “Ambient light luminance (i.e., brightness or dimness) is a frequently used tool by managers to enhance the overall ambience in their restaurants. The current research explores how a change in a restaurant’s ambient brightness influences the overall taste intensity perception of the food that is being served there”.

Not only this, but it was also found out that light also impacts the auditory and olfactory stimuli, that is sound and smell. The researchers said that this finding is not only relevant theoretically for 'research on multisensory integration', however, it also provides tools for taste modulation. This also contributes into the strategies to decrease salt and sugar consumption among diners.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)