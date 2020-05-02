Tips To Make A Turmeric Tea By Renowned Nutritionist Dt Neha Mahajan

Below is a simple recipe for Turmeric Tea to make you stronger amid COVID-19 by dietician Dt Neha Mahajan.

Turmeric Tea Mix

Turmeric Powder – 6tsp

Cinnamon Powder - 1 1/2 tsp

Ginger Powder – 1 ½ tsp

Pepper Powder – 1 ½ tsp

Add all the above ingredients and store in a glass jar

PREPARATION

1tsp of the turmeric mix add in a glass of warm water stir it and drink it at bedtime and early morning for 2 weeks.

Author of this article, Dt Neha Mahajan is a well-known Nutritionist based in Delhi. Guiding people through a healthy lifestyle is her passion. She deals with weight loss, weight gain, therapeutic nutrition, and child nutrition for people, of all ages, across India. Her Programme is called Health and wellness.

(The views and opinions expressed are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspective appearing do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)