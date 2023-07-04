Tulsi, Gotu Kola, Brahmi: Tips To Grow Ayurvedic Herbs At Home, Its Uses

When it comes to Ayurveda, most people are familiar with the popular herb Tulsi also known as Holy Basil. However, the world of Ayurveda herbs is vast and diverse, offering a treasure trove of medicinal plants with incredible health benefits. In this article, we will take you beyond Tulsi and introduce you to some lesser-known Ayurvedic herbs that you can cultivate in your own backyard. Get ready to discover the power of nature’s pharmacy!

Brahmi

Brahmi, called Bacopa monnieri, also known as the herb of grace, is a prized Ayurvedic herb known for its cognitive benefits. It enhances memory, improves concentration, and reduces stress. Brahmi is typically consumed in powdered or capsule form, but growing it fresh adds an extra touch of authenticity to your Ayurvedic journey. Brahmi flourishes in rich, moist and well-drained soil, warm temperature, high humidity and exposure to morning or partial afternoon sunlight.

Giloy

Giloy, also known as Guduchi, is a versatile herb renowned for its immune-boosting properties. It helps to strengthen the body’s defence system and supports overall well-being. Giloy is traditionally used to treat fever, respiratory ailments, and digestive disorders. Cultivating Giloy at home is relatively simple. It thrives in well-drained light sandy loam soil with rich organic matter and bright sunlight for between five and seven hours a day.

Lemon Grass

Lemon Grass, with its refreshing citrusy aroma, is not only a culinary delight but also a medicinal herb. It aids in digestion, eases anxiety, and acts as a natural insect repellent. Growing Lemon Grass in your garden or in pots is a breeze. It prefers bright sunlit areas, well drained soil and moderate water.

Ashwagandha

Another potent herb in the world of Ayurveda is Ashwagandha, known as Indian ginseng, is a powerful herb that promotes vitality and longevity. It helps combat stress, enhances energy levels, and supports a healthy immune system. Cultivating Ashwagandha in dry and sunny conditions. It has low to moderate water requirements and moist soil.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera, the ultimate beauty herb, needs no introduction. Its gel is a natural remedy for skin ailments, including burns and wounds. Growing Aloe Vera at home is a delightful and rewarding experience. This succulent herb thrives in well-drained, loose and rocky soil.

Gotu Kola

Gotu Kola, often referred to as the herb of enlightenment, has been treasured for centuries due to its rejuvenating properties. It enhances brain function, improves blood circulation, and promotes healthy skin. Gotu Kola can be grown in pots or directly in the ground. It prefers in sunny or shaded places with moist soil including clay, sand and loam.

What are some basic tips for growing herbs at home?

According to Garderner Omprakash, it is important to choose healthy plants and soil. He said, "When growing herbs, it's crucial to choose healthy plants and soil. Whether you use seeds or saplings, get them from a trusted source. Look for strong stems, vibrant foliage, and a firm root system, avoiding wilted, yellowing, or damaged leaves."

He added, "Eco-friendly pots are recommended for good airflow. The potting soil should be porous and well-draining, tailored to each herb's needs. Malini uses a mix of sand, garden soil, and home compost, while Vidya Shree prefers soil, perlite or sand, vermicompost, and coco peat. Prune and harvest regularly for new growth. Proper watering is key, and neem oil can be used for natural pest control, sprayed on affected areas with caution".