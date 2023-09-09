Volumetrics Diet: Definition, Importance, Health Benefits, Risks

In the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle and better well-being, diet plays a pivotal role. One dietary approach that has recently come under the spotlight is the Volumetrics Diet. The Volumetrics Diet is all about focusing on the concept of food volume. It encourages individuals to prioritise foods that are lower in calorie density, such as fruits, vegetables, and broth-based soups. By doing so, it aims to help people feel full and satisfied while naturally reducing calorie intake. We had the privilege of speaking with Jyothsna Reddy, HOD and chief Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital, to gain deeper insights into this dietary regimen.

2 things you need to know

Volumetrics Diet prioritises low-calorie-density foods for satiety and weight loss.

Meal planning is key to successfully adopting this dietary approach.

What is the Volumetrics Diet?

Dr Jyothsna Reddy explains, "The Volumetrics Diet encourages a lifestyle change by promoting the inclusion of nutrient-dense foods and discouraging the consumption of calorie-dense, low-nutrient options. It emphasises the importance of choosing foods that not only nourish your body but also leave you feeling satiated."

(Volumetrics Diet: Healthier eating, weight loss, and sustainable lifestyle | Image: Pinterest)

How Does The Volumetrics Diet Work?

This diet operates on a simple yet powerful principle - people tend to eat a consistent weight of food daily, regardless of its calorie content. By opting for foods with low-calorie density, individuals can consume larger portions while staying within their daily calorie limits. Reddy clarifies, "This approach helps control appetite and promotes weight loss by creating a calorie deficit. It encourages the consumption of foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains while discouraging high-calorie, low-nutrient options like sugary snacks and fried foods."

Pros and Cons of the Volumetrics Diet

Like any dietary plan, the Volumetrics Diet comes with its set of advantages and challenges. Its pros include promoting healthy, balanced eating, facilitating weight loss by reducing calorie intake, favouring nutrient-dense, whole foods, aiding in hunger control, and supporting long-term weight management. However, it may require more meal preparation and planning and might be challenging for those who prefer calorie-dense foods. Some individuals may also find it difficult to calculate calorie density regularly.

How to Start the Volumetrics Diet?

For those interested in embracing the Volumetrics Diet, Reddy suggests, "Start by familiarising yourself with the concept of calorie density. Focus on incorporating more low-calorie-density foods like fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins into your meals while gradually reducing high-calorie-density options. It's essential to maintain a balanced diet and pay attention to portion sizes."

The Ideal Volumetrics Diet Meal Plan

An ideal Volumetrics Diet meal plan includes a variety of foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products. For instance, a typical day might consist of oatmeal with berries for breakfast, a substantial salad with grilled chicken for lunch, and roasted vegetables with quinoa for dinner. Snacks can be as simple as fruits, yoghurt, or raw veggies with hummus.

Foods to Embrace and Avoid

When following the Volumetrics Diet, focus on foods that are nutrient-rich and filling, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins (such as poultry and fish), beans, and low-fat dairy. On the flip side, limit or avoid high-calorie, low-nutrient items such as sugary snacks, fried foods, and processed foods.

Can the Volumetrics Diet Promote Weight Loss?

Dr Reddy says, "Absolutely. The Volumetrics Diet is designed to be an effective tool for weight loss. It enables individuals to reduce their calorie intake while still feeling satisfied." By emphasising low-calorie-density foods, it encourages healthy eating habits and portion control, two essential factors in achieving successful and sustainable weight loss.

Overall, the Volumetrics Diet offers a promising path to healthier eating habits and sustainable weight management. However, as with any dietary plan, it's essential to tailor it to your individual needs and consult with a healthcare professional when necessary. In addition to your diet, remember to keep yourself well-hydrated with an adequate intake of water, non-sugary drinks, and non-carbonated beverages distributed throughout the day. Your journey to a healthier lifestyle begins with informed choices and a commitment to well-being.