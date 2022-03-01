What Happened To Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son? Zain Nadella Passes Away At 26

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that Zain Nadella, the son of CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 26. According to a report by Bloomberg, Zain had been born with cerebral palsy. The report of his death was confirmed in an email to the executive staff by the tech company.

In a statement, the CEO of Children's hospital, where Zain got most of his treatments, said, "Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him."

What happened to Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella?

Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy, which is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It's caused by damage that occurs to the immature, developing brain, most often before birth. People born with cerebral palsy can have problems swallowing and commonly have an eye muscle imbalance, in which the eyes don't focus on the same object. They also might have reduced range of motion at various joints of their bodies due to muscle stiffness.

The cause of cerebral palsy and its effect on function vary greatly. Some people with cerebral palsy can walk; others need assistance. Some people have intellectual disabilities, but others do not. Epilepsy, blindness or deafness also might be present. Cerebral palsy is a lifelong disorder. There is no cure, but treatments can help improve function.

Signs and symptoms appear during infancy or preschool years. In general, cerebral palsy causes impaired movement associated with exaggerated reflexes, floppiness or spasticity of the limbs and trunk, unusual posture, involuntary movements, unsteady walking, or some combination of these. Damage to the brain can contribute to several other neurological problems, such as:

Seizures (epilepsy)

Difficulty hearing

Problems with vision and abnormal eye movements

Abnormal touch or pain sensations

Bladder and bowel problems, including constipation and urinary incontinence

Mental health conditions, such as emotional disorders and behavioural problems

(Image: PTI)