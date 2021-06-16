What Is Green Fungus? How Is It Related To COVID-19 And What Are Its Symptoms?

Amid cases of Black Fungus (mucormycosis) in India, the country has now detected the first case of Green fungus, that is also known as Aspergillosis. This is the first case of green fungus in India and it was found out after a patient was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. According to Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), the patient underwent a test on suspicion that he had contracted the black fungus (mucormycosis), following which it emerged that he has green fungus.

Green Fungus Symptoms

The symptoms of Green fungus or Aspergillosis include nose bleeding and high fever. In addition, it is also suspected that green fungus also causes severe weight loss and weakness. According to Dr Ravis Dosi, all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. According to Dr Dosi, more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.

'Green Fungus' patient airlifted from Indore to Mumbai

A 34-year-old patient was airlifted from Madhya Pradesh's Indore to Mumbai for treatment on Tuesday. Upon testing, it was found out that the patient had green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood. The man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month.