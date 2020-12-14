Why COVID-19 Symptoms In Some Patients Retain For A Longer Period? Study Answers

Researchers at Yale University claim to have determined why the symptoms of COVID-19 in some patients retain for a longer period of time also referred to as ‘long COVID’. According to the study conducted by scientists, it is because of the reaction of the immune system to the highly infectious disease that some patients witness illness for a longer duration. It is the direct result of an overly dramatic response from the immune system and the symptoms only fully disappear once the carrier defeats the novel coronavirus entirely. However, in some cases, the symptoms can continue to linger on even months after recovery.

According to Yale University researchers, there are a lot of COVID-19 patients that have misguided antibodies. These antibodies, therefore, instead of attacking the foreign pathogen end up impacting individual’s organs, tissues and the immune system and that further triggers the long-term symptoms. The scientists were only able to conclude the difference of immune system response after comparing the reaction of the body in different COVID-19 patients.

Among people who were infected with the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the researchers were able to find antibodies in the places where they were not supposed to be present. These antibodies then killed useful immune cells and further blocked the defences of the body. After further study, the researchers determined that the individuals having more “autoantibodies” in the blood were more likely to have experienced the extreme symptoms of the disease.

Read - Bacteria Can Travel From One Continent To Another In Atmospheric Dust: Study

Read - Plastic Bags, Packaging material 'deadliest Waste' For Marine Ecosystem: Study

Anti-parasitic drug kills Coronavirus

While antibodies in some individuals can take longer to kill the novel coronavirus and pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Moderna, are preparing to get EUA for their vaccines, optimistic news about another treatment procedure has been reported from Australia. According to a study published in the journal “Antiviral Research”, an anti-parasitic drug was able to kill the deadly virus grown in cell cultures in less than 48 hours. The drug called “Ivermectin” has shown promising result by killing of COVID in less than two days.

Read - 49 Pc Of COVID-19 Patients Who Died In Indore Diabetic: Study

Read - Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drop By A 7 Per Cent Due To Lockdown In 2020, Says Study'

Image: Representative