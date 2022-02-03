World Cancer Day 2022: Why Is It Observed? All About Its History, Significance & Theme

World Cancer Day is commemorated every year on February 4 to raise awareness, inspire change, and minimise cancer's global effect. The primary goal of this day is to minimise cancer-related myths and prejudices, as well as to assist people in receiving accurate information about the disease. The day also provides an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients and survivors. World Cancer Day has been recognised as a "global uniting endeavour" by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC).

World Cancer Day: History

The day came into existence on February 4, 2000, during the World Cancer Conference for the New Millennium in France's capital Paris. The document was signed by then-French President Jacques Chirac and Koichiro Matsuura, the UNESCO General Director at that time. In 2012, the UICC established the Mc Cabe Centre for Law and Cancer. The centre is the first and only one of its kind in the world. Since February 4, 2000, people across the globe have commemorated World Cancer Day with a different theme each year in order to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and to raise awareness about disease's prevention as well as treatment.

Tomorrow is #WorldCancerDay!



What can you do to help reduce your risk of #cancer? ⬇ pic.twitter.com/NYL4wbWP2g — World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) February 3, 2022

World Cancer Day: Significance

The key objective of the day is to increase awareness about the disease and to minimise the social stigma connected with it. As per reports, cancer is the world's second-largest cause of death. Lung, breast, cervical, head & neck and colorectal cancer (CRC) are the most common cancers among the Indian population. On World Cancer Day, everyone joins together with the goal of making the world a healthier and brighter place - free of cancer. Meanwhile, various events are also organised across the world, with the goal of educating and raising awareness about cancer, including early detection, treatment, and more.

World Cancer Day 2022: Theme

'Close the Care Gap' is the theme of World Cancer Day 2022. It's about recognising and comprehending the global disparities in cancer care. It's also about keeping an open mind, questioning preconceptions, and examining the facts. The focus of the theme is on finding and recognising global inequities in cancer care, which restrict people from specific socioeconomic groups from having full access to key healthcare services and facilities.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative