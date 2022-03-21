World Down Syndrome Day 2022: Check Its Symptoms, Treatment, Diagnosis & Other Factors

On March 21, the world every year observes World Down Syndrome Day, 2022. The day which is a global campaign is observed to create awareness about the genetic condition and further signify the uniqueness of such children born with the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome affecting approximately 6,000 babies every year during birth.

According to the Down Syndrome International (DSI), it is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement that continues to remain a part of the human condition irrespective of their racial, gender, or socioeconomic backgrounds.

Meaning, that children suffering from Down syndrome are born with an extra chromosome which causes physical as well as mental changes and challenges among them. To know in more detail about some of the important facts concerning the genetic condition, read further on.

What is Down syndrome?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Down syndrome is a condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome. While normal babies are born with 46 chromosomes, babies diagnosed with Down syndrome have an extra copy named, chromosome 21. A medical term for such a chromosome is 'Trisomy 21' and this extra copy of chromosome determines the baby's body forms causing both mental and physical challenges for him.

Down Syndrome symptoms

Symptoms of Down syndrome are usually predicted during pregnancy after the baby has completely developed, however, the symptoms are confirmed as they grow up showing more precise symptoms including a flattened face, almond-shaped eyes, tongue sticking out of their mouth, poor muscle tone, shorter height, among others.

Down Syndrome diagnosis

Down syndrome can be diagnosed with basically two types of tests including screening tests and diagnostic tests. While screening tests will tell a woman as well as her healthy provider whether her pregnancy has a lower or higher chance of having Down syndrome, the diagnostic tests can typically detect whether or not a baby will have Down syndrome.

Down syndrome treatment

While the condition of Down syndrome is a lifelong thing, necessary health services from a young age will help the babies and the children to improve their physical and mental capabilities. Most of the services include helping the children with speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

Apart from these services, the children also need mental support and push from their parents, families, as well as their friends which will help them in keeping motivated and will also improve their developmental skills.

Image: Shutterstock