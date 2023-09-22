World Heart Day 2023: How Unhealthy Lifestyle Is Root Cause Of Heart Diseases

As the world gears up to observe World Heart Day on September 29, the spotlight is once again on the pressing issue of cardiovascular diseases and their strong association with unhealthy lifestyles. To shed light on this vital topic, Republic Digital spoke with cardiologists Dr Sreekanth B Shetty, Senior Consultant and Head of Interventional Cardiology, and Dr V Rajasekhar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Certified Specialist for TAVR. Here's what they had to say about the alarming connection between unhealthy lifestyles and heart diseases.

Heart is vulnerabe to unhealthy lifestyles

Dr Sreekanth B Shetty pointed out, "An unhealthy lifestyle can lead to heart issues such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and more. Adopting a healthy lifestyle with exercise, a balanced diet and stress management is crucial for reducing these risks."

(Unhealthy lifestyle could lead to severe heart issues | Image: Shutterstock)

Contributing factors

Dr Shetty further explained how various factors contribute to the rising incidence of heart disease. He stated, "High-fat diets cause heart disease and atherosclerosis. Excess salt elevates blood pressure, a heart risk. Inactivity increases heart disease risk, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Regular physical activity reduces the risk of heart disease. Too much alcohol raises blood pressure and the risk of heart disease, particularly by increasing triglyceride levels. Smoking and secondhand smoke harm the heart, raising risks via nicotine-induced high blood pressure and reduced oxygen-carrying capacity from carbon monoxide."

Protecting heart health

When asked about habits and behaviours that individuals should be aware of to protect their heart health, Dr. Shetty advised, "To protect heart health: Emphasise fruits, veggies, lean proteins, and healthy fats; cut saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, and sodium. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate exercise, plus strength and flexibility training. Quit smoking, it harms the heart and blood vessels, and prefer moderate alcohol. Manage stress. Regular check-ups to monitor heart health. Take meds as prescribed. Maintain a healthy weight. Sleep well for 7-9 hours. Stay hydrated. Limit processed meats."

Warning signs of a deteriorating heart

Dr V Rajasekhar shared valuable insights into the warning signs of a deteriorating heart, saying, "Chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, fatigue, an irregular heartbeat, dizziness, fainting, swelling in the legs and ankles, a persistent cough, a sudden increase in weight, and trouble sleeping owing to breathing issues are all indicators of a failing heart."

Practical tips for a heart-healthy lifestyle

Dr Rajasekhar provided practical tips for adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle, advising, "Consuming a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins as well as reducing your intake of saturated fats and added sugars are some tips for living a heart-healthy lifestyle. Additionally important are regular exercise, quitting smoking, consuming little to no alcohol, learning stress-reduction techniques, and obtaining enough sleep."

Message on World Heart Day

Dr Rajasekhar concluded, "On World Heart Day, it's important to convey the message that cardiovascular health is a cornerstone of overall well-being. Prevention through a healthy lifestyle is key. Regular check-ups, knowing your risk factors, and making positive choices can significantly reduce the burden of heart disease on individuals and society."

As World Heart Day approaches, let these expert insights serve as a timely reminder to prioritise heart health through lifestyle choices that promote longevity and well-being.