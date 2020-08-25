Yami Gautam Explains Benefits Of Dhanurasana; Know How To Perform It Step-wise

Recently, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to spread the importance of Yoga by performing Dhanurasana. More so, in her caption, Yami Gautam explained the benefits of the Dhanurasana and revealed that the Yoga position increases spinal strength and flexibility, strengthens lungs and legs. Adding to the same, Yami mentioned that it also relieves stiff shoulders and backaches. Take a look at Yami’s post:
Bow Pose, popularly known as Dhanurasana in the Sanskrit language, is a back-bending asana, in which one takes the shape of a bow by reaching their feet in a backward position. As per a report published in artofliving.com, Dhanurasana is derived from two Sanskrit words, Dhanur- Bow, and Asana- posture. Take a look:
(Above Information is taken from artofliving.org)
(Image/ Video credits: Shutterstock, YouTube channel Yoga For Cure Videos)
(Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
