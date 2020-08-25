Yami Gautam Explains Benefits Of Dhanurasana; Know How To Perform It Step-wise

Recently, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to spread the importance of Yoga by performing Dhanurasana. More so, in her caption, Yami Gautam explained the benefits of the Dhanurasana and revealed that the Yoga position increases spinal strength and flexibility, strengthens lungs and legs. Adding to the same, Yami mentioned that it also relieves stiff shoulders and backaches. Take a look at Yami’s post:

Yami's post

What is Dhanurasana?

Bow Pose, popularly known as Dhanurasana in the Sanskrit language, is a back-bending asana, in which one takes the shape of a bow by reaching their feet in a backward position. As per a report published in artofliving.com, Dhanurasana is derived from two Sanskrit words, Dhanur- Bow, and Asana- posture. Take a look:

How is it done?

On a Yoga mat, lie flat on your stomach with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by the side of your body.

Fold your knees backwards and take your hands backwards and hold your ankles.

Lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and back, while you breathe gently.

Make sure you look straight ahead and sport a smile on your face.

Keep the pose stable and focus on your breath.

After following the above-mentioned steps correctly, you will realise that your body is now curved and taut as a bow.

Make sure you bend only as far as your body permits you to. Do not overdo the stretch.

After 15 -20 seconds, as you exhale, gently bring your legs and chest to the ground. Release the ankles and relax.

(Above Information is taken from artofliving.org)

Watch a video to understand better

(Image/ Video credits: Shutterstock, YouTube channel Yoga For Cure Videos)

(Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)

