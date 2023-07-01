'Your Toothpaste Is Cancerous', Warns Doctors On Aspartame, An Artificial Sweetener

World Health Organisation's the JECFA Programme (Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives) conducted a risk assessment which determined the probability of a specific type of harm (e.g., cancer) occurring under certain conditions and levels of exposure. It conducted a meeting and IARC ( International Agency for Research on Cancer ) accessed the potential carcinogenic effect of Aspartame ( hazard identification ) which is mostly used as an artificial sweetener in diet cokes, toothpaste, beverages and chewing gums and other drinks which use sweeteners.

The WHO’s agency will update the thorough research on 14 July. WHO, in its response to Republic, said, “The participants have signed the confidentiality agreement and major details on the hazardous effect of Aspartame can’t be shared till the embargo period.”

Aspartame, used in products from Coca-Cola, diet sodas, chewing gum and some Snapple drinks, will be listed in July as 'possibly carcinogenic to humans' for the first time by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research arm of WHO. A thorough study based on the published papers and research wing has been done by experts to know what quantity of Aspartame is hazardous.

In conversation with Republic, Manoj Kumar, Senior Director, Cardiology Department, Max Hospital, said, “Aspartame is an artificial sweetener which was invented in 1981 and is present in 6,000 products that we use commonly, toothpaste, cough syrup, chew gum to soft drinks, etc. When one takes it, it goes to stomach and gets metabolised. It then forms two are formed products - methanol, and formaldehyde. Methanol is toxic for the liver and formaldehyde is carcinogenic.”

“Artificial sweetener Aspartame causes breast cancer risk by 23 percent in women. Aspartame causes lymphoma. It highly causes bladder and colonic cancer. Aspartame is a chemical sweetener and It can also cause blood brain barrier and can cause neurological and behavioural problem . It not only is the cause for different type of cancer but also is very dangerous for diabetic patient and mostly type 2 diabetic patients. It can cause other health issues related to liver and kidney,” said Manoj Kumar.

In conversation with Republic, Dr Shubham Jain, Consultant Surgical Oncology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital answered several questions regarding artificial sweetener Aspartame.

Question: WHO's cancer research arm is likely to declare Aspartame as a possible carcinogen, do you think it can lead to cancer?

Answer-: The safety of Aspartame, an artificial sweetener, has been a topic of debate and scrutiny for many years. In 2007, the EFSA conducted a comprehensive review of Aspartame and concluded that it does not pose a carcinogenic risk to humans. Similarly, the FDA has stated that Aspartame is safe for consumption by the general population, including pregnant women and children, based on extensive scientific evidence. However, there have been anecdotal reports and studies suggesting a potential link between Aspartame and cancer. The results from the IARC study, labelling it as “possibly carcinogenic” would be much anticipated. It would be premature to comment on it without the results being published.

Question: What sort of cancer it could lead to and how hazardous is this Aspartame?

Answer: Though there is no consistent evidence linking Aspartame to an increased risk of cancer in humans, there are some cancers which are being actively studied for potential association with the use of Aspartame such as brain cancers, blood cancers and bladder cancers. However, these claims are based on limited and inconsistent evidence and do not reflect scientific consensus.

Question: Which food item contains a high amount of sweetener Aspartame which we consume on a daily basis?

Answer: Aspartame is a commonly used artificial sweetener found in a wide range of food and beverage products, such as diet sodas and soft drinks, sugar-free chewing gums, sugar-free desserts and baked goods, sugar-free candies and mints, flavoured water and sports drinks, sugar-free or low-calorie yoghurts and dairy products, instant drink mixes and tabletop sweeteners.

Question: How much does it affect a diabetic person and a healthy person?

Answer: Aspartame, like other artificial sweeteners, can be a useful option for people with diabetes or those looking to manage their sugar intake, as it is non-nutritive and thus provides sweetness, without adding significant calories or carbohydrates. For healthy individuals, Aspartame consumption in moderation is considered safe.