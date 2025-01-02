HMPV: The Mysterious Virus China is Struggling With– What You Need to Know?

China faces a health scare in form a human metapneumovirus (HMPV) induced outbreak that serves as a reminder to the global health threat of Covid19, which shook the world five years back.

The virus is spreading rapidly resulting in overwhelmed hospital beds, and crematories, according to reports, and social media posts.

According to social media updates, claims are being made on X that China has declared a state of emergency.

The post by the X user, SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19), wrote," China Declares State of Emergency as Epidemic Overwhelms Hospitals and Crematoriums. Multiple viruses, including Influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, are spreading rapidly across China."

What is HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a virus that usually causes symptoms similar to the common cold. It often causes upper respiratory infections, but it can sometimes cause lower respiratory infections like pneumonia, asthma flare-ups or make chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worse.

Human metapneumovirus infection (HMPV). Image credit: Pinterest

What's the core cause behind a human metapneumovirus infection?

A virus — a small germ that uses your cells to make more copies of itself — causes HMPV. It’s part of the same group of viruses that cause RSV, measles and mumps.

Symptoms of HMPV. Image credit: Pinterest

Symptoms of HMPV

The common aftereffects of HMPV include shortness of breath (dyspenia), fever, runny nose, and cough.

Transmission of human metapneumovirus (HMPV)

How is human metapneumovirus transmitted?

HMPV spreads through direct contact with someone who has it or from touching things contaminated with the virus. For instance, if you're coughing, sneezing, shaking hands or hugging and kissing could easily be the reasons you caught the virus.

Treatments for HMPV. Image credit: Unsplash

Treatments for HMPV

Presently, there are no antiviral medications available for treating human metapneumovirus. However, there are certain ways to effectively manage them. Take a look at them.

IV fluids- Fluids delivered directly to your vein (IV) can keep you hydrated.

Oxygen therapy- If you’re having a hard time breathing, a provider may give you extra oxygen through a tube in your nose or mask on your face.