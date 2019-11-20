Bedsheet Threadcounts: Here Is How To Choose A Perfect Bed Linen

We all fall for intricate designs and colourful bedsheets that you think will provide the most comfort. The markets are flooded with such kind of advertisements on bed linens that make it more difficult to choose the perfect bed linen. While there is no such formula to choose the best linen but there are certain things which you should keep in mind before choosing the best bed linen. Bedsheet thread counts form one of the most important factors in buying the best linens. So, here is what your bedsheet thread counts means and other essential factors to take into consideration before buying one that suits you.

Threadcount

As mentioned above bedsheet thread counts form a crucial aspect in buying bed linens. It is the number of horizontal and vertical threads per square inch. Therefore, higher the bedsheet thread count longer the bedsheet will last and softer the bedsheet will be. The type of cloth is also important next to thread count. Bed linens made of cotton is an extra advantage. Many 200 bedsheet thread counts are finished well and can do just well as the ones with a higher count.

ALSO READ | Interiors: Add Colours To Your House By Making These Quirky Additions

Importance of bedsheet thread counts

Ideal thread count is taken into consideration with the type of cotton, whether it is woven in single yarn or multi-yarn. If you like sleeping in heavier bedsheets then your 600-700 bedsheet thread counts are preferable. But if you like the normal boutique bedsheets, then opt for 200-300 bedsheet thread counts. But there are various other factors that you need to take into consideration while selecting the bed linens.

ALSO READ | Top Home Decor Ideas To Transform Your House Into A Pet Sanctuary

Breathability

Bedsheets are either printed with beautiful designs or dyed. So, it is important to check the process used to prepare is chemical-free so that it does not harm your skin. The material of the fibre is crucial too, whether it is cool or gets heated up against your skin.

ALSO READ | Home Decor: Easy And Practical Pinterest Home Decor Hacks You Must Try

Wash Care

There are certain things to keep in mind while choosing a bed-linen. Choosing easily washable bedsheets does not mean the bedsheets don't require any care. Remember not to use bleach while washing this type of clothes. Make sure that you have a couple of sheets of linen so that they get some time to rest between use.

ALSO READ | Home Decor: Various Tips And Tricks For Small Beds