Desi Life Hacks: 3 Easy & Economical Shampoo Alternatives You Can Try At Home

Run out of shampoo and cant get your grooming brand amidst this lockdown? Well, why not consider trying some alternatives that are easily available in your kitchen? Chemical-based shampoos at times damage your hair and make them look dry, frizzy, and rough.

Moreover, buying these premium products on a regular basis can also prove expensive for many. One of the best ways to combat this dilemma is to try DIY products that consist of natural ingredients, that are easily available. Listed below are some natural ingredients and substitutes to the shampoo that may actually work as amazing conditioners for your tresses.

Here are some of the best desi life hacks and natural hair shampoos you can make at home:



Vinegar and egg conditioner

If you do not have shampoo at home to wash your hair, you can this DIY conditioner for your hair. Experts say that egg benefits hair as it acts as an effective conditioner by adding shine to your tresses. And along with that, you have to add olive oil, honey, lemon juice and vinegar. Olive oil strengthens your hair, honey helps to keep your hair hydrated and lemon is one of the best hair cleaners.

Vinegar helps in treating hair loss problem and this magical desi hack to use this concoction instead of your shampoo will make your locks stronger and healthier. When all the ingredients are blended well, it will turn into a thick paste, and the paste has to be applied to the tips of your hair. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Required ingredients-

2 or 3 eggs

1 tbsp vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

Coconut oil & Aloe vera

Coconut oil is another magical ingredient that most of our grannies used to suggest for keeping our hair strong and silky. According to experts, coconut oil is packed with incredible moisturising powers, and vitamins E and K. So, if you run out of shampoo at home, you do not have to worry.

Take some coconut oil and apply to your scalp and tips properly. After that wrap your hair in a towel and leave it for an hour to get to work before rinsing it off. You can create a shampoo at home by mixing aloe vera gel, yoghurt, banana, and vitamin E capsule. You have to blend this paste and apply to the hair, leaving it for 15 mins before washing with water.

Required Ingredients:

Aloe Vera gel

Vitamin E capsule

1 tbsp yoghurt

1 banana

Lemon or Amla

Lemon and Amla, both are good substitutes to shampoo. They keep your hair healthy, smooth and strong. So, even if you run out of shampoo, amla or lemon, any of the two ingredients is a good alternative for a hair cleanser. Just dilute the lemon juice or Amla juice with water, and apply it to your hair and the scalp. After 10-15, rinse with warm water. Use this shampoo substitute twice or thrice a week for better results.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Before trying any of the above-mentioned products, make sure you do a patch test or get a consultation from your dermatologis.

