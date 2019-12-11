Home Decor: Candles That Work As Mood Enhancers And Aid To Relieve Stress

Home decor and candles are synonymous to each other. Candles play a major role in accentuating the overall look of your house. Not only do they brighten the room but they also help reduce stress levels. It's true, scented candles can alleviate your mood, and make you feel relaxed. Nowadays one can find an array in the types of candles available in the market or online, and you can pick your favourites quite easily. Take a look at some popular scented candle variants which helps you stay calm.

Types of candles which help you release stress

Chocolate scented candles

As bizarre as this may sound, but chocolate candles can truly aid in diminishing stress levels to a great extent. The fragrance of chocolate in itself is so tempting, that one tends to forget everything but the sweet scent of chocolates. Scented chocolate candles come in different shapes and sizes, and they are must-haves when thinking about home decor.

Tea-light candles

Some candles are specially designed for stress relief, and tea-light candles are such candles. Tea light candles, come in different scents or flavours like rosemary or lavender, they can certainly reduce stress, if not prevent it. Tea light candles generally come in a bunch, or in a pack. Lavender scented candle definitely tops the list when it comes stress relief. Rosemary and lavender tea-light candles are also primarily used for aromatherapy, which helps calm your mind.

Citrus flavoured candles

Scented candles with citrus flavours like lemon or orange can make a lot of difference in your mood. These scented candles come in uber-chic shapes and holders which looks stunning as a part of your home decor. Lemon-scented candles are great mood enhancers and help soothe your mind to a massive extent.

Peppermint candles

This is yet another scent which helps to soothe the soul. Peppermint candles have a calming effect attached to it. These candles are also used for aromatherapy. Peppermint candles are readily available online. Like different brands offer different variants as well, like some blended with rose or chamomile scents as well.