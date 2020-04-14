Home Décor Inspiration From The Homes Of Celebrities Like Alia Bhatt And Kylie Jenner

Celebrities' homes not only look aesthetically appealing, but are also high in utility. From Alia Bhatt's Juhu apartment to Zedd's Beverly Hills mansion, here are the celebrity homes that you need to check out. You can also develop creative ideas for your home decor from these.

Alia Bhatt

Alia’s new apartment is on the first floor of a residential building and is gigantic with around 23,000 square foot. She paid a whopping INR 13.11 crore for the property. Her home in Juhu, Mumbai is designed by Richa Bahl.

Dakota Johnson

Johnson’s house was built by architect Carl Maston. Dakota bought the house four years ago, and it was the second one that her realtor showed her on the single day she went to see L.A. properties. Check it out here.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is now a billionaire, thanks to her lip kits and cosmetics. The KUWTK star is among the top models and knows how to leverage her social media. The model has a powerful real estate investment as well and owns around five houses. The model currently owns around $25 million worth of property. She owns three mansions in Hidden Hills, California. Her recent purchase with Travis Scott was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who is a multi-award-winning Los Angeles based interior designer.

Zedd

Zedd owns a $16 million mansion in Benedict Canyon, which is a portion of Los Angeles that's near Beverly Hills. Zedd has decorated the home all by himself and it is 9,500 square feet. The view is spectacular and you can see the canyons as well.