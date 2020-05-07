Lipsticks Mistakes That You Might Be Making And Need To Avoid

Lipsticks are probably the quintessential part of your make-up routine. Applying lipstick in a wrong way could drastically change your natural look, and not for the good. Below listed are a few common mistakes that mostly you might be doing and need to avoid-

Also Read: Ananya Panday Birthday: Beauty Tips From The 21-year-old Star

Not Exfoliating

Always exfoliate before applying lipstick as it helps to create a smooth surface. Before you apply lipstick, gently massage with a lip scrub to exfoliate dead skin. This way you will have softer lips with no cracks for most of the days. The next step is to moisturise the lips.

Also Read: Beauty Tips: Best Kitchen Ingredients For Daily Skincare Routine

Not applying lip liner

Most of the beauty experts will suggest applying a lip liner before applying lipstick. A lip liner helps to define lips as well gives a good finish to the lips. Hence applying lip liner can be a boon for the new users as well. Your lip liner can also work like a primer which will allow the lipstick to wear evenly. If you choose to use lighter shades of lip liner your lips will appear thin or smaller. Another trick of using darker lip liner shades than your lipstick shades will help you give the gradient shades on your lips.

Tip- Blend the darker lip liner shades with your lipstick to make it perfect.

Source: Lipliner Instagram

Also Read: Beauty Care: List Of Some Of The Most Inexpensive Ingredients To Try

Not using the right shade

Just like how foundation comes in different undertones, so does lipstick shades. For yellow undertone, stick to warmer colours and for pink undertones, look for shades with blue or purple tones in them. Those with olive skin tones can wear almost any colour whereas, fairer skin tones skin anything that used for yellow undertone. As for darker skin tones, deeper shades look naturally flattering.

Source: Canva

Also Read: Guru Nanak Jayanti: The Beauty Of Golden Temple On This Auspicious Day

Applying liquid lipstick

Whenever you apply the liquid matte lipstick always apply the borders first and then start applying the inner part of your lips. Also sometimes people press their lips together immediately after applying the liquid lipstick. This creates patches on your lips. Pressing your lips together after applying the creamier lipstick is fine but not the liquid and especially the matte once. Matte lipsticks are dry and pressing lips together after applying it will lead to patches.

Source: Liquid Lipsticks Instagram