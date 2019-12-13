Top Air-purifying Indoor Plants To Combat Air Pollution

The air pollution seems to just get worse day by day and you can easily feel the impact of air pollution. The sky is covered with smog; you can hardly see the roads ahead; the markets and hospitals are overcrowded. There are many factors that contribute to air pollution. However, there are a few ways you can treat this terrible condition. There are ample of air purifiers available in the market, but here's the most effective solution - indoor air-purifying plants. They will not only decorate your house but will act as great air-purifying plants.

Money Plant

Money plant is known to absorb the toxins from your surrounding air. There are some harmful toxins like toluene, benzene and xylene which are known to be present in a polluted area. By planting this air-purifying plant, your house will become less toxic. Money plant will also add to your home decor, thereby leaving fresh oxygen in your house.

Peace Lily

This is one of the best air-purifying plants for pure air. This plant is known to break down the toxins from your surrounding air, thereby controlling the indoor air pollution. It will help to neutralize gases like carbon monoxide from your surroundings. Thus, it is good to invest in one of these air-purifying plants for pure air.

Snake Plant

This is known to be a hard succulent plant that helps in air-purifying. If you feel your house always feels dry like a dessert and gets hotter always, then invest in such a plant. This plant not helps in air-purifying but also helps to release moisture in the air. Not to mention, the oxygen that is released in the air.

Areca Plant

It is one of the best plants that helps to get rid of toxins and add beauty to your house. The plant is known to absorb poisonous gases like carbon dioxide, which can be harmful to your health. The plants look beautiful too. You should definitely add this plant to your abode.

Spider Plant

While you may not want a spider in your house, you may definitely want a spider plant in your house. It is known as a great helper to remove harmful contaminants from the air. Ammonia and Beneze are some of the harmful contaminants that may hamper your health. Investing in this plant will help in air-purifying.

