Hot Flashes and Mood Swings: 4 Signs Menopause Is Knocking At Your Door

Uh-oh, is menopause creeping up on you? If you’ve found yourself unexpectedly flushed, moody, or questioning why your body has suddenly become a mystery, it might be time to face the facts. Menopause—yes, that dreaded "M" word—could be knocking at your door. But don’t worry, you’re not alone in this sweaty, emotional rollercoaster. Here are four indicative signs that let's one know that the change is incoming, whether that the change is coming, whether you’re ready or not.

Hot flashes

The first clue? That sudden wave of heat that rises from nowhere and turns you into a human furnace. Hot flashes can hit at any time, leaving you red-faced and uncomfortable. You’ll be sitting in a meeting one minute and sweating like you’ve just run a marathon the next. Classic menopausal move.

Mood swings

From sweet to sour in 0.2 seconds—sound familiar? Mood swings can feel like you’re on a never-ending emotional rollercoaster. One minute you’re laughing at a joke, the next you’re tearing up over a commercial. It’s the ultimate emotional ride, and you’re strapped in for the duration.

Sleep disruptions

Ever had nights where your bed feels like a sauna? This signals insomnia, menopause-style. Between night sweats and racing thoughts, catching some quality sleep can feel like a distant memory. So, forget that 8-hour snooze and say hello to tossing and turning.

Period irregularities

