How The 2025 Summer Holidays Will Affect Parents: Tips For Managing The 46-Day Break

New Delhi: As the summer holidays of 2025 approach, parents will soon be managing the daunting task of balancing their work life and childcare. However, this is not something to fret over. We have a list of things prepared for you to ensure fun learning for your kids this summer holidays, along with managing your work life and personal time.

Summer vacations are a period for fun and frolic for the kids, but might be challenging for parents, considering how tough it is to find exciting yet educational activities to engage kids 24 hours a day.

What you might struggle with?

Managing Downtime - With so many activities and workshops in the market, deciding what to encourage the kids for, can be tough, while also ensuring the activities are a good learning.

Personal Time - Taking out time for yourself amidst a busy schedule is barely feasible, and now with kids at home 24 x 7, it'll seem impossible to take care of oneself.

Weather Considerations - Parents would also need to ensure, children are hydrated and are eating enough to avoid heat strokes.

Maintaining Educational Engagement - Finding a fun activity to do and also making it educational is yet another seemingly difficult task to do.

Financial Considerations - Different households would find different things financially feasible to sustain the scorching heat with their family which would make managing children a lot more difficult.

Childcare - Parents with young kids may have to find childcare facilities to smoothly continue their work.

How to manage time and kids efficiently?

Plan Ahead:

Planning ahead for camps and activities that your kids might be interested in can really come in handy later. Go on, explore your child's interests and age-appropriate activities they can undertake during this 46-day break.

To teach the most practical skills to your kids, consider family trips and let them plan it if possible. It will help the family bond and have fun together.

If trips feel out-of-reach use alternatives like skills-building classes, or hobby programs to keep children engaged and challenged.

Maintain Structure and Routine:

Have you ever sat down with your kids to know their personal goals? This summer break, ask and encourage learning in the direction of their goals like acting classes or sports to also manage screen time on the sidelines.

Do not forget to keep a check on the holiday homework though.

Prioritize Health and Safety:

Ensure your kids are hydrated and consume a balanced diet, especially during the hot summer months. Keep them inside the house during the day and let them play out only in the early mornings or evenings to prevent heat strokes.

While traveling keep drinks and food handy in case of an emergency.

Promote Independence and Exploration: