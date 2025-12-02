How To Watch The Final Supermoon Of The 2025? Know Date, Top Locations And More

The last supermoon of the year will shine soon in December skies.

The moon’s orbit around the Earth isn’t a perfect circle so it gets nearer and farther as it swings around. When a full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, a so-called supermoon happens. It makes the moon look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA.

Supermoons happen a few times a year in clusters, taking advantage of the sweet spot in the moon’s elliptical orbit, and Thursday night’s event is the last of three in a row in 2025.

The supermoon can be glimpsed in clear night skies without any special equipment. But it can be tough to discern the subtle change with the naked eye.

Whether a supermoon or not, the moon also appears bigger when it’s close to the horizon because of what’s called the moon illusion. It’s a strange visual trick that experts can’t yet explain.

According to reports, the moon will reach full phase at 8:20 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 4. Most of North America will miss the exact moment because it happens in daylight, but the moon will still look full for several nights. The best time to watch it will be the next evening, Friday, December 5, when the almost full moon rises soon after sunset and casts a bright glow above the eastern horizon.

