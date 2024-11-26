Iconic Singer Elton John Left Partially Blind By This Infection: Consider These Protective Measures

Sir Elton John, one of the most-acclaimed, singer-songwriter, recently revealed that he was battling a severe eye infection that has left the British legend partially blind.

‘I can’t see anything,' Elton John on loo sing his right eye vision. Image credit: Pinterest

Elton John on his vision loss struggles

The singer responsible for noteworthy singles like 'Yellow Brick Road' and 'Rocket Man' took to Instagram, highlighting the ordeal of facing the loss of eyesight.

He said, “It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything,” the 76-year-old artist revealed, emphasizing the emotional and physical toll of the condition, according to ANI.

The infection's impact wasn’t limited to his right eye. John disclosed that his left eye wasn’t in great condition either, making it challenging to engage in activities like reading lyrics or watching content. Despite the setbacks, the legendary musician remains hopeful. “There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he said.

Elton John on loosing his eyesight. Image credit: Pinterest

Reasons why people lose vision to infections

Eye infections, while often manageable, can lead to serious complications if not treated promptly. Professor Michael Mimouni, director of the Cornea Unit at Rambam Health Care Campus, outlined common causes:

Conjunctivitis (Pink Eye): A common infection affecting the thin membrane covering the inner eyelid and sclera, conjunctivitis causes redness and discomfort. While typically non-threatening, severe cases can lead to corneal scarring if untreated. Antibiotic or antiviral eye drops are often effective in treating this condition.

Corneal infections: These infections affect the cornea, the transparent layer covering the eye, and can severely threaten vision. Often linked to improper contact lens hygiene, corneal infections result in redness, pain, and light sensitivity. Timely medical intervention is crucial to prevent scarring or permanent vision loss.

Foreign body-induced infections: Trauma or pollutants can introduce foreign objects into the eye, leading to infections. Immediate removal of the foreign body and antibiotic treatment under medical supervision are essential to prevent lasting damage.

Choose shades that protect you from ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation.

How to protect your eye vision?