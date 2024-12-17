IHCL, HSBC India Introduces Hospitality Credit Card: Know About Its Lifestyle Privileges

HSBC India, and Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) have introduced the country's first co-branded hospitality credit card, in collaboration with Visa.

The HSBC Taj credit card is premium in nature and is meant target those who seeks to luxury travelling, high-end lifestyle purchases, and difficult to sustain standards of living.

Key perks of HSBC Taj Credit Card

A single-night stay voucher for two at Taj Palaces like Taj Falaknuma Palace and Rambagh Palace.

Two-nights at IHCL 5-star property upon card activation.

Complimentary NeuPass Membership with Taj InnerCircle Platinum tier.

Exclusive access and discounts

Access to The Chambers, Taj Club lounges with high-tea offerings, and invitation-only events.

25% discount on room rates at participating Taj Palaces, Safaris, and hotels.

Spa treatment coupons with steam and sauna access.

Lifestyle benefits

Cheaper Emirates air ticket rates on outbound flights from India.

Complimentary luxury airport transfers via Blacklane.

Savings on duty-free shopping at Adani-operated airports.

Unlimited access to domestic and international airport lounges.