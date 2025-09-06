In Pics: Lalbaugcha Raja's Visarjan Procession On Anantha Chaturdashi Is A Sight To Behold

The Ganesh Visarjan concluded with grandeur, as several idols were immersed amid chants and celebrations across Maharashtra. Lalbaugcha Raja’s immersion procession was a sight to behold as people participated with enthusiasm, with 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' chants flooding the air. The lanes were crowded as devotees thronged the procession route to seek blessings of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja one last time.

The sound of dhol and nagada is filling the air as devotees joyfully participate in the procession. Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Hyderabad, participated in the last day of the grand Ganesh Visarjan. Today marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27. The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music and vibrant processions.

As Lalbaugcha Raja reached the Hindustani Masjid in Byculla, Mumbai, a notable mosque located on NM Joshi Marg near Chinchpokli welcomed it with shower of flower petals. Lalbaugcha Raja's procession makes a deliberate halt at the Hindustani Masjid and the Muslim community welcomes the idol with flowers and garlands. Sweets are exchanged between the Hindu and Muslim communities. This tradition started in the late 1980s and 90s and continues till today.

Thousands of devotees bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai | Image: X

Devotees clicked photos of Lalbaugcha Raja amid security deployment | Image: X

By late evening, Lalbaugcha Raja will be dipped in the sea after being carried out on a special boat.

Boats are built to carry Lalbaugcha Raja into the Arabian Sea for immersiuon | Image: X

Many Bollywood celebs paid a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai | Iamge: X

Lalbaugcha Raja is an iconic idol of Lord Ganesha | Image: X