IN PICTURES: Step Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s ₹508 Cr Mansion Once Owned by Isha Ambani

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s jaw-dropping ₹508 crore mansion in Beverly Hills is the epitome of Hollywood opulence, but what sets it apart is its unique Indian connection. Once owned by Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the sprawling 38,000-square-foot estate blends star power with global luxury. In 2023, the Ambani-Piramal couple made headlines when they decided to part ways with the palatial property, now home to one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in the world. From manicured lawns to sun-drenched patios and elegant interiors, the mansion is a true masterclass in elite living.





The mansion was nothing short of spectacular—an architectural masterpiece that exuded extravagance at every turn. Boasting 12 opulent bedrooms and a staggering 24 ultra-modern bathrooms (yes, that's two per bedroom!), the estate left no stone unturned in redefining luxury.

Among its standout features were a private salon, a high-end spa, multiple state-of-the-art gyms, and even a dedicated indoor pickleball court. And crowning it all was an infinity pool offering sweeping, uninterrupted views of the Los Angeles skyline.



From its manicured gardens and 12-car garage to the open-air kitchen and lavish entertainment zones, every inch of the property radiated sophistication and grandeur.

Where Do Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal Live Now?

While bidding farewell to their lavish Los Angeles estate may have been a sentimental move, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal now call an even grander residence their home.