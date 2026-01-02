Inside Ashnoor Kaur’s Tech-Savvy ₹4 Crore Mumbai Home That Functions On Voice Command

At just 19, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur bought a luxury 3.5 BHK high-rise home in Mumbai. Her property is reportedly valued at ₹4 crore, and she purchased it independently after years of dedication and hard work. From stunning balcony views to a stylish photo-booth corridor, her recent house tour has left fans impressed and amazed.

Inside Ashnoor Kaur’s house

In a video on Nayandeep Rakshit’s YouTube channel, Ashnoor shared an in-depth tour of her Mumbai home. She began with a picturesque corridor that she often uses as a photo spot, calling it her personal photo booth. “Most of the house is designed by my mom, but this wall was my plan. I like the texture, free-flowing fluid, it feels soothing. And, I keep looking myself in the huge mirror,” she said.

On entering the living room, a large painting of the Golden Temple welcomes visitors and adds a sense of positivity. The space also features smart light switches connected to the bar, rooms and other areas. These lights work through an app and adjust to different moods. The entire house runs on automation, allowing her to dim the lights using her phone or voice commands through Alexa. Although no one in her family drinks, Ashnoor still included a bar purely to enhance the home’s visual appeal.

Paintings and art pieces from various exhibitions decorate the space. White and light brown furniture complements the palette, while a mirrored ceiling and a large golden glass chandelier add elegance. Ashnoor also created a custom Pinterest-style display to showcase all her awards.

After exploring the balcony, a rare feature in Mumbai, they walked towards a marble dining table paired with velvet-finished chairs. In the kitchen, Ashnoor offered beverages from a wide selection stored in her glass-door refrigerator, which also includes a built-in ice maker.

Ashnoor Kaur then gave a tour of her glass-door walk-in wardrobe. The space displays a rich collection of luxury handbags, perfumes, sunglasses and sneakers. The tour continued into her bedroom, designed with white and gold tones.

