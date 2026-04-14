Inside Singer King’s Delhi Home: Giant Chandelier, Glam Room, Music Studio, Grand Piano And More

Popular rapper King, aka Arpan Kumar Chandel, was born in 1995 and began his professional singing career in 2018. Today, he has won the hearts of fans and music lovers alike. He owns a duplex in Delhi with three rooms, a studio, a glam room, and a spacious living area.

Recently, director Farah Khan gave viewers a tour of his home on her YouTube channel, offering a glimpse into his lifestyle and showing how he truly lives life king-size.

File photo SS from youtube

Inside Singer King's Home

The door opens into a small area that splits the house into two parts. One side of the house features a spacious living room where King practises music or rehearses with his team. The room has grey walls, golden light fittings, and a grey-and-white sofa. Arpan mentioned that he has lived in this house for a year.

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

The house also includes a piano with a wooden casing. Another section features a white-and-cream kitchen, along with a staircase that leads upstairs. One room contains a small temple and a special shelf where King’s father, Ashok Kumar, has placed photographs and childhood memories. Another room serves as his father’s bedroom.

Advertisement

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

Next to the living room, there is a glam room where King keeps his clothes and shoes. In his bedroom, he sleeps with his cat, Adah, and keeps a reference picture of three cats. The singer told Farah that when his cat has kittens, he plans to dress them up and recreate the same picture.

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

File photo SS from youtube

Upstairs, a large chandelier immediately catches your attention. The singer later showed the director his in-house music studio, which opens onto a terrace where he hosts parties. The video ends with King, Farah, and the team sitting down together for lunch.