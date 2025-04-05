Instagram's Summer Obsession: The Gond Katira Trend You Need to Try

One of the standout benefits of Gond Katira is its ability to naturally regulate body temperature. | Image: Instagram/Republic

New Delhi: As the summer heat intensifies, Instagram is abuzz with a new obsession Gond Katira drinks and recipes. This ancient natural remedy, also known as Tragacanth gum, is quickly becoming the go-to ingredient for staying cool and hydrated during the scorching summer months. But what makes Gond Katira a must-try this season? Let’s dive into its cooling, health-boosting benefits and why it’s taking social media by storm.

A Natural Body Coolant

One of the standout benefits of Gond Katira is its ability to naturally regulate body temperature. When soaked in water, it transforms into a jelly-like substance that works wonders in preventing heat strokes, dehydration, and summer fatigue. Traditionally used in cooling drinks and desserts, it offers an instant, refreshing relief from the inside out.

Keeps You Hydrated

Dehydration is a common concern during the summer, and Gond Katira proves to be an effective solution. Known for its ability to absorb water and swell, this edible gum helps retain moisture in the body, making it a perfect hydration booster especially for those exposed to extreme heat or engaged in outdoor activities.

Aids Digestion & Gut Health

Gond Katira is also a natural digestive aid. Rich in dietary fiber, it supports healthy bowel movements, alleviates constipation, and soothes an irritated stomach—problems that are more common in hot weather due to dehydration and dietary changes. It’s the perfect addition to your diet for a happy gut this summer.

Glowing Skin & Anti-Aging Benefits

Summer can often lead to dull, irritated skin due to the harsh sun. Gond Katira, packed with antioxidants, works wonders for skin health by improving elasticity, reducing inflammation, and promoting cell regeneration. The result? A natural summer glow that radiates from within.

Boosts Immunity

The intense heat of summer can weaken the immune system, leaving us more vulnerable to infections. Gond Katira helps combat this by boosting immunity, keeping your body energized and better equipped to handle the challenges of the season.

Here’s How to Consume Gond Katira

To reap the full benefits of Gond Katira, soak 1-2 teaspoons in water for a few hours until it expands into a jelly-like texture. You can mix it into a variety of refreshing treats like Lemonade, milkshakes, falooda, kulfi, and yogurt with honey.