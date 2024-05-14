Advertisement

The International Day Of Families will be observed tomorrow May 15. The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with A/RES/47/237 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families. The day provided an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families. As the day is just around the corner, know the theme and significance.

What is the theme of International Day Of Families?

Every year, the UN Secretary-General announces a theme for the International Day of Families. This year, the theme is "Families and Climate Change." Climate change significantly impacts the health and well-being of families through increased pollution. Extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change, such as hurricanes, droughts, and floods, frequently result in forced displacement and loss of livelihoods for families and individuals.

This year's theme aims to raise awareness of how climate change impacts families and the role families can play in climate action. "Through family and community initiatives, we can foster climate action with education, access to information, training and community participation," as per UN.

What is the significance of International Day Of Families?

In the 1980s, the UN began focusing attention on issues related to the family. In 1983, based on the recommendations of the Economic and Social Council, the Commission for Social Development in its resolution on the Role of the family in the development process (1983/23) requested the Secretary-General to enhance awareness among decision-makers and the public of the problems and needs of the family, as well as of effective ways of meeting those needs. It was only in 1993 UN General Assembly decided that May 15 of every year should be observed as The International Day of Families. This initiative aimed to provide an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.