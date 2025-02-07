Published 12:52 IST, February 7th 2025
Jeet Adani, Diva Shah’s Wedding: Guests To Receive Handwoven Paithani Sarees As Gifts
The wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will begin at 2 pm. The wedding nuptials will be conducted in traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Shantigram.
- Lifestyle News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot on February 6 | Image: Instagram
Jeet Adani, Diva Shah’s Wedding: Guests To Receive Handwoven Paithani Sarees As Gifts: The wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will begin at 2 pm. The wedding nuptials will be conducted in traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Gujarat's Shantigram on February 7, 2025.
(This is a breaking story.)
Updated 12:52 IST, February 7th 2025