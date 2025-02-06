Jeet Adani To Marry Diva Shah On Feb 7: All About The Bride And Groom

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will tie the knot on February 6 | Image: ANI

All about Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding: As Jeet Adani and Diva Shah prepare to tie the knot on February 7, the wedding festivities of India's richest people and Adani Group Chairperson, Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani, have kicked off on February 5.

Gautam Adani during his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, filled with excitement, announced his son Jeet Adani's wedding date with whom he has been engaged for quite some time.

When And Where Is Jeet Adani And Diva Shah's Wedding?

The wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will take place in Gujarat 's Ahmedabad on February 7, 2025.



Will The Wedding Of Jeet Adani And Diva Shah Be A Star-Studded Celebrations?

Adani has revealed during his visit that the wedding of his son Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will be held in a very traditional and subtle way.

The Adani Group Chairperson said, “My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga’s blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair.”

Who is Jeet Adani?

Jeet Adani is the youngest son of Gautam Adani, the Chairperson of the Adani Group.

As for Jeet, he joined the Adani Group in 2019, at the Group's CFO's office after completing his education from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Currently, leading the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs, Jeet is focused on strategic finance, capital markets, and risk and governance policy.

Who is Diva Shah?