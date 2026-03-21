Know about flowers which can last the longest in a vase

A fresh bouquet brightens your home and makes a thoughtful gift that can lift someone’s day.

When you choose an arrangement, you usually look at the colours and types of flowers to match the occasion. However, you should also consider how long the flowers will last in a vase. Fresh flowers do not last forever, but few bouquets can stay at their best for about seven to ten days. Check out which flowers can last longer in a vase.

Freesias

Freesias add a beautiful fragrance to any bouquet. The yellow and white varieties usually last the longest because they have a stronger scent. These flowers typically stay fresh for about 10 days if you change the water regularly.

Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums last a long time in a vase and can stay fresh for up to three weeks or even longer. They come in many colours and shapes, from soft creams to deep purples. You can find them as single blooms, spider types, pompoms, anemones, and decorative styles. Their variety makes them suitable for many bouquets, and they add lovely texture to arrangements.

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Orchids

Orchids look elegant, and people often associate them with luxury, making them a refined choice for arrangements. Orchid plants can flower for up to three months, and even cut orchids last quite a long time. They last longer in cooler rooms, and you should keep them away from ripening fruit.

Carnations

Carnations are a classic and popular cut flower with an impressive vase life. They come in many colours and have a frilly texture that pairs well with other flowers. They usually last at least two weeks and often stay fresh for up to three weeks in a vase.

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