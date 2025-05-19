Lifehacks Sara Ali Khan Swears By To Keep Her PCOD In Control: Checkout A List Of Foods That Help Irregular Periods

Suffering from irregular periods? Read full article to know what to do. | Image: Shutterstock

Menstrual Hacks: By now we all are aware of Sara Ali Khan's industrious efforts to lose weight despite suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), but do you know what she did to achieve success?

From Sara to Doctors, everybody would agree that the most common way to bring regularity to your menstrual cycle, is to stabilize your hormonal levels. While this may sound easy, it is not a piece of cake at all.

How did Sara lose around 50 KGs?

One functional way revealed by her during an interview with a media house is resetting your circadian rhythm by regulating your sleep cycle. Make 'Eat, Sleep, and Exercise' your daily mantra to stabilize your hormone levels.

What happens if hormonal levels are unstable?

Most women have periods that last 5-7 days in a month. Ideally, the cycle should repeat every 21-35 days (average cycle length). The cycle is irregular and hence unhealthy, if it is longer or shorter than the average cycle length.

Irregular periods, while often presumed to be a minor inconvenience at first, can lead to fatal repercussions for a female body -

According to studies, women with a history of irregular cycles have an increased risk of coronary heart disease by 28% compared to women who have a regular cycle.

Weight gain/loss, infertility, hair growth issues, mood swings, anemia, etc. add to the concern.

What symptoms and causes to lookout for?

Irregular cycles with longer or shorter lengths, light or heavy bleeding, skipped periods, irregular ovulation, and painful periods are the most common symptoms. These symptoms can be an indication to severe problems like the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS, too.

Causes may vary from eating disorder, lack of physical activity, ovarian cysts, use of hormonal contraceptives, thyroid disorder, stress, PCOS, to certain medications, etc.

What foods to absolutely add in your diet if you are suffering from irregular periods?

In addition to legumes, leafy vegetable, whole grains, and fruits, checkout a list of foods to help with irregular menstrual cycles -

Dark Chocolates - Rich in antioxidants and magnesium, which help regulate hormones.

Fennel - Being an antispasmodic these seeds not only help with cramps but also trigger menstruation.

Cinnamon, Raisins, Nuts and Seeds - Can have immense benefits.

Unripe Papaya - If stress is the cause of your problem then bet your chances on this fruit.

Fatty Fish - Omega-3 fatty acids in them can help regulate hormones.

Ginger - This anti-inflammatory will be your best friend in this journey.

Fermented Foods - To all the K-pop girlies, pay attention, kimchi also helps improve menstrual health, so devour your Korean favorite now.

Time to bid-farewell to menstrual issues: