Like Alia-Ranbir And Samantha-Raj, 5 Reasons To Play Pickleball With Your Partner

Playing pickleball with your partner can help you get closer to them | Image: Freepik

Couple activities are a great way to not just understand your partners better but also develop a close and more intimate bond with them. Some couples like to hit the gym together, others do hiking, pottery, cooking, take dance classes and such activities. Among celebrities, there's a growing trend of playing pickleball. Some celeb couples are often seen enjoying this sport together, setting goals. Here's why you should also try out a light sport activity like pickleball together.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru often take time out to play sports together | Image: Republic

Twinning is winning

On court, couples can match costumes. This not only looks cute but is a social cue of a pair being in love. Couples who are playing pickleball in matching outfits can also click some trending pics for social media and flaunt their bond.

Enhances communication and teamwork

Like all couple activities, playing pickleball increases communication between couples. If you are new pair and want to see your compatibility basis communication and teamwork, then what better place to judge it than on court.

Doing activities as a couple can help your bond grow deeper | Image: Freepik

Health is wealth

Pickleball is a sporting and a cardiovascular activity. Some struggle to set their fitness goals or indulge in sporting activities because they are afraid to fly solo. Playing pickleball with your partner can keep your health in check.

Adds joy to relationship

Winning or losing, a shared sport will help you the share joy and stress together. There's inherent fun in doing fun activities with your partner and playing pickleball can add enthusiasm and joy to your relationship and bring you closer.

Helps in trust building