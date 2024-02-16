English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Mahashivratri To Holi, Festivals To Celebrate During Phalgun Month

Phalgun month is considered to be the moon's birth month, which highlights the importance of moon worship at this time of year. Take a look.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Holi
Holi | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

One of the twelve months in the Hindu calendar, Phalgun, is extremely significant from a natural, scientific, and religious standpoint. Phalgun is a significant time for worship and celebration, with many festivals and events taking place between February 25 and March 25.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

 

Festivals during Phalgun month

Phalgun month is considered to be the moon's birth month, which highlights the importance of moon worship at this time of year. Notably, Phalgun is the passionate home of Mahashivratri, a festival honoring Lord Shiva. Furthermore, Holi, which is celebrated during this time and is known for its expression of love and spirituality, is observed along with charitable deeds that are thought to bring good fortune into homes.

Advertisement
Phalgun month | Image: Shutterstock 

 

Krishan Paksha and Shukla Paksha, the two phases of Phalgun, represent the waxing and waning phases of the moon, respectively. During these months, people worship highly revered deities like Lord Shiva, Maa Laxmi, Shree Krishna, and the moon, which is thought to bring happiness, joy, and positive energy to the homes of those who worship them.

Advertisement

Date of festivals during Phalgun month

Numerous festivals are held in the month of Phalgun, each of which adds to the period's spiritual fervor and cultural diversity:

Advertisement

February 28th, 2024: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

March 1st, 2024: Yashoda Jayanti

Advertisement

March 3rd, 2024: Shabari Jayanti, Bhanu Saptami

March 4th, 2024: Janaki Jayanti

Advertisement

March 6th, 2024: Vijaya Ekadashi

March 8th, 2024: Mahashivratri, Pradosh Vrat (Krishna), Monthly Shivratri, Panchak

Advertisement

March 10th, 2024: Phalgun Amavasya

March 12th, 2024: Phulaira Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti

Advertisement

March 13th, 2024: Vinayak Chaturthi

March 14th, 2024: Meen Sankranti

Advertisement

March 20th, 2024: Amalaki Ekadashi

March 22nd, 2024: Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

Advertisement

March 24th, 2024: Holika Dahan, Phalgun Purnima Vrat

March 25th, 2024: Holi (Dhulendi), Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti, lunar eclipse

Advertisement

Apart from its religious and cultural importance, Phalgun marks the arrival of spring and is associated with fresh starts and joyous festivities.
 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

19 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

2 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP STF Recovers 4 Timer Bombs From Muzaffarnagar, Accused Held

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Watch: Ayesha Takia Looks Unrecognisable As She Gets Papped At Airp

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Dalljiet-Nikhil Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Amid Divorce Drama

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Government launches central processing centre

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: 25-26 Vehicles Gutted in Fire in Mumbai's Borivali

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo