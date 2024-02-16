Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:23 IST
Mahashivratri To Holi, Festivals To Celebrate During Phalgun Month
Phalgun month is considered to be the moon's birth month, which highlights the importance of moon worship at this time of year. Take a look.
One of the twelve months in the Hindu calendar, Phalgun, is extremely significant from a natural, scientific, and religious standpoint. Phalgun is a significant time for worship and celebration, with many festivals and events taking place between February 25 and March 25.
Festivals during Phalgun month
Phalgun month is considered to be the moon's birth month, which highlights the importance of moon worship at this time of year. Notably, Phalgun is the passionate home of Mahashivratri, a festival honoring Lord Shiva. Furthermore, Holi, which is celebrated during this time and is known for its expression of love and spirituality, is observed along with charitable deeds that are thought to bring good fortune into homes.
Krishan Paksha and Shukla Paksha, the two phases of Phalgun, represent the waxing and waning phases of the moon, respectively. During these months, people worship highly revered deities like Lord Shiva, Maa Laxmi, Shree Krishna, and the moon, which is thought to bring happiness, joy, and positive energy to the homes of those who worship them.
Date of festivals during Phalgun month
Numerous festivals are held in the month of Phalgun, each of which adds to the period's spiritual fervor and cultural diversity:
February 28th, 2024: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi
March 1st, 2024: Yashoda Jayanti
March 3rd, 2024: Shabari Jayanti, Bhanu Saptami
March 4th, 2024: Janaki Jayanti
March 6th, 2024: Vijaya Ekadashi
March 8th, 2024: Mahashivratri, Pradosh Vrat (Krishna), Monthly Shivratri, Panchak
March 10th, 2024: Phalgun Amavasya
March 12th, 2024: Phulaira Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti
March 13th, 2024: Vinayak Chaturthi
March 14th, 2024: Meen Sankranti
March 20th, 2024: Amalaki Ekadashi
March 22nd, 2024: Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)
March 24th, 2024: Holika Dahan, Phalgun Purnima Vrat
March 25th, 2024: Holi (Dhulendi), Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti, lunar eclipse
Apart from its religious and cultural importance, Phalgun marks the arrival of spring and is associated with fresh starts and joyous festivities.
