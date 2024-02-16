Advertisement

One of the twelve months in the Hindu calendar, Phalgun, is extremely significant from a natural, scientific, and religious standpoint. Phalgun is a significant time for worship and celebration, with many festivals and events taking place between February 25 and March 25.

Representative photo | Image: Shutterstock

Festivals during Phalgun month

Phalgun month is considered to be the moon's birth month, which highlights the importance of moon worship at this time of year. Notably, Phalgun is the passionate home of Mahashivratri, a festival honoring Lord Shiva. Furthermore, Holi, which is celebrated during this time and is known for its expression of love and spirituality, is observed along with charitable deeds that are thought to bring good fortune into homes.

Phalgun month | Image: Shutterstock

Krishan Paksha and Shukla Paksha, the two phases of Phalgun, represent the waxing and waning phases of the moon, respectively. During these months, people worship highly revered deities like Lord Shiva, Maa Laxmi, Shree Krishna, and the moon, which is thought to bring happiness, joy, and positive energy to the homes of those who worship them.

Date of festivals during Phalgun month

Numerous festivals are held in the month of Phalgun, each of which adds to the period's spiritual fervor and cultural diversity:

February 28th, 2024: Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi

March 1st, 2024: Yashoda Jayanti

March 3rd, 2024: Shabari Jayanti, Bhanu Saptami

March 4th, 2024: Janaki Jayanti

March 6th, 2024: Vijaya Ekadashi

March 8th, 2024: Mahashivratri, Pradosh Vrat (Krishna), Monthly Shivratri, Panchak

March 10th, 2024: Phalgun Amavasya

March 12th, 2024: Phulaira Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti

March 13th, 2024: Vinayak Chaturthi

March 14th, 2024: Meen Sankranti

March 20th, 2024: Amalaki Ekadashi

March 22nd, 2024: Pradosh Vrat (Shukla)

March 24th, 2024: Holika Dahan, Phalgun Purnima Vrat

March 25th, 2024: Holi (Dhulendi), Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti, lunar eclipse

Apart from its religious and cultural importance, Phalgun marks the arrival of spring and is associated with fresh starts and joyous festivities.

