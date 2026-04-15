Miss India 2026 Participants Visit Jagannath Temple In Puri Ahead Of Peagent Finale

Ahead of the grand finale of the 61st edition of Femina Miss India, contestants visited the revered Shree Jagannath Temple to offer prayers, marking a spiritual start to the highly anticipated national pageant scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on April 18, 2026.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu, is one of India's most significant pilgrimage sites and holds immense cultural and religious importance.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha participant Ayushi Panda expressed her emotional connection to the occasion.

"Coming here is always a big deal for me.. All of us are very fortunate... I am proud that Femina Miss India is being held in the East for the first time and, most importantly, in Odisha," she said.



Another contestant from Madhya Pradesh shared a similar sentiment, highlighting the atmosphere and regional pride associated with the event.

"It feels very good to be here... I can feel everyone's energy... It is a matter of pride for Odisha that the Femina Miss India is being held here. Odisha is fulfilling this responsibility very well..." she said.



The official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India also shared the pictures from the visit.



The participants also visited Konark Sun temple and Mukteshwar temple.





The 61st edition of Femina Miss India, presented by KIIT Bhubaneswar and co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls, will culminate in the crowning of the new Miss India on April 18 in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)





