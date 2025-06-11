Republic World
Updated 11 June 2025 at 16:10 IST

Museums To Water Parks: 8 Fun-filled Places In Delhi NCR To Visit With Your Kids During Summer Vacation

Discover 8 top kid-friendly places in and around Delhi—from parks and museums to theme parks—that promise fun, learning, and unforgettable family outings.

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
Fun activites to tr with your kids in Delhi NCR in Summer 2025
Fun activites to try with your kids in Delhi NCR in Summer 2025 | Image: Shutterstock

Schools are shut, and children are locked inside their homes for a month-long summer vacation. While the soaring mercury makes it difficult to step out in the heat, check out the places in and around Delhi where you can take your children for a fun day out.  Make the most of the holidays by spending quality time as a family in these 8 places. 

National Zoological Park, Delhi

Photo Credit: National Zoological Park, Gallery


This zoo lets kids come face to face with tigers, lions, elephants and many other animals. It’s a fun way to learn about wildlife and nature conservation.

Children’s Park, India Gate 

Photo Credits: Delhi Tourism (delhitourism.gov.in)


Located just beside India Gate, this park has wide lawns, swings, and playful sculptures—perfect for young kids to run free

Nehru Planetarium, Delhi

Photo Credits: Japji Travels


This planetarium makes science exciting with interactive sky shows. A great spot to spark your child’s curiosity about the universe.

National Science Centre, Pragati Maidan 

Photo Credits: National Science Center Gallery (nscd.gov.in)


With hands-on exhibits and live demos, this place turns learning into a game. Kids can explore and wander in the multi-floor setup.

Museum of Illusions, Connaught Place

Photo Credits: Rahul Shroff


Rotating tunnels, anti-gravity rooms, and mind-bending illusions are how this museum will mess with your perception. It is a good place to have fun, for both adults and kids.

KidZania, Noida

Photo Credits: KidZania


A mini-city run by kids, for kids—where they can role-play everything from a firefighter to a chef.

Rail Museum, Chanakyapuri 

Photo Credits: National Rail Museum Of India


Hop aboard old steam engines and check out vintage coaches in this open-air museum.

Worlds of Wonder, Noida

Photo Credits: Citybit Noida


With water rides, amusement zones, and a dedicated kids’ section, this Noida theme park guarantees a full day of excitement, perfect to cool off from a hot summer day.

