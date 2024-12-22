National Mathematics Day 2024 is commemorated on December 22 annually to celebrate the legacy of iconic mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who was revered for his hold on infinite series. The first such celebration of this math genius took place in 2012 under former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Srinivasa Ramanujan: The math whiz kid from Tamil Nadu

Born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Srinivasa Ramanujan showed an uncanny knack for numbers early on. By age 12, he had mastered trigonometry—a feat that earned him a scholarship to the Government Arts College in Kumbakonam. Yet, his disinterest in non-mathematical subjects led to academic hurdles.

From Madras Port Trust clerk to Cambridge

Ramanujan’s mathematical brilliance didn’t go unnoticed. While working as a clerk at the Madras Port Trust in 1912, his talent caught the eye of colleagues, one of whom introduced him to G.H. Hardy of Trinity College, Cambridge. Hardy, recognizing Ramanujan’s genius, invited him to England in 1913.

By 1916, Ramanujan earned a Bachelor of Science degree and co-authored groundbreaking research with Hardy. His work on Elliptic Functions and number theory garnered him membership in the London Mathematical Society in 1917 and, a year later, the Royal Society. He also became the first Indian Fellow of Trinity College.

Ramanujan returned to India in 1919, but his health had severely deteriorated. He passed away on April 26, 1920, at just 32. Despite his brief life, Ramanujan’s work continues to inspire mathematicians worldwide, making National Mathematics Day a fitting tribute to his genius.