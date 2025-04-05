Navratri 2025: Why Poori, Suji Halwa, and Sukhe Kale Chane Are a Must on Ashtami

During Ashtami people who have observed the fast during Navratri break their fast by feeding young girls with a traditional bhog. | Image: x

Navratri 2025: As the 9-day Navratri festivities come to a close, devotees across the country celebrate the eighth day, Ashtami, by worshiping Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Maa Durga.

The ninth day, Navami, is marked by the worship of Siddhidatri, the ninth avatar of the goddess. Both these days hold great significance, and part of the tradition involves offering food to young girls or 'kanyas' as part of the Kanjak Puja (Kanya Pujan).

The Tradition of Kanjak Puja and Offering Bhog

On these auspicious days, people who have observed the fast during Navratri break their fast by feeding young girls with a traditional bhog comprising Poori, Sooji Halwa, and Sookhe Kale Chane. This ritual, known as Kanjak Puja, is an essential part of the Navratri celebrations, symbolizing the worship of Goddess Durga in the form of young girls. Devotees offer this meal to 9 girls, and in some places, a boy (called 'Langur') is also included in the ritual.

According to the Devi Bhagwat Puran, the worshiped girls represent the forms of Goddess Durga, embodying purity and divinity. The custom of treating these young girls with special food symbolizes the honor and reverence given to the Goddess during this time of the year.

The Nutritional Benefits of the Bhog

Nutritionists highlight that the combination of Poori, Sooji Halwa, and Sookhe Kale Chane is not only delicious but also provides all the essential nutrients the body needs after days of following a sattvic (pure) diet during Navratri.

These dishes help balance the digestive system and provide an energy boost as devotees break their fast.

Health Benefits of Kanjak Prasad

The prasad offered during Kanjak Puja—made with desi ghee—includes black chana (sookhe kale chane), poori, and halwa, which are packed with health benefits.

Black Chana: Rich in dietary fiber, black chana helps regulate blood sugar levels, balance cholesterol, and improve heart health. It contains saponins, which prevent cancer cell multiplication, and selenium, which detoxifies harmful compounds.