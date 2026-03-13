New To BTS? These Songs Will Help Non-ARMYs To Discover Iconic Kpop Boy Band’s Magic

Korean pop band BTS are officially returning as a full group with The 5th Album ARIRANG on March 21. With this, V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-hope, Jin, Suga and RM will be making a comeback after nearly four years. Only a few days remain before the grand comeback, and ARMYs are preparing with great excitement. If you are new to Korean pop culture or are not part of the BTS ARMY yet but want to learn more, we have put together a list of BTS’ hit songs. You can listen to these tracks to get familiar with the Kpop boy band if you are planning to attend their concert.

BTS hit songs you can’t miss

Dynamite: Their first all-English disco-pop single that topped the charts.

Butter: An upbeat, modern pop song with an extremely catchy hook.

Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey): A bright, energetic track driven by vibrant pop sounds.

Advertisement

Permission to Dance: A cheerful and optimistic pop song with a feel-good vibe.

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix): A gritty, powerful track that highlights their rap skills.

Advertisement



IDOL: A high-energy song that blends traditional Korean sounds with modern pop.

Run BTS: An explosive track that features fast-paced rap and intense choreography.

Spring Day: A widely praised masterpiece known for its deep emotional impact.

Life Goes On: A gentle and relatable song that reflects on getting through difficult times.

Fake Love: A dark and dramatic track that showcases their vocal strength and performance.

Euphoria: Jungkook’s bright and uplifting solo anthem.

Black Swan: An artistic and moody track with meaningful lyrics.

HOME: An R&B-influenced song with a warm yet addictive sound.

Blood Sweat & Tears: A Moombahton-inspired track with a refined and mature style.



Where to watch the BTS Concert in India?